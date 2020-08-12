Davies sits out Bayern training with groin strain

Bayern Munich Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies sat out training ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona on Friday.

Lisbon (AFP)

Bayern Munich's teenage forward Alphonso Davies missed a training session in Portugal on Wednesday ahead of the Champions League clash against Barcelona because of a "slight groin problem".

Bayern head coach Hansi Flick confirmed the 19-year-old sat out the session as "a safety measure" ahead of the European quarter-final in Lisbon.

The Canadian teenager has had an outstanding season at left-back and having already lost right-back Benjamin Pavard to injury, Bayern boss Flick was taking no risks.

Davies' participation in Friday's clash is not thought to be in danger.

However, a possible alternative would be Bayern's record signing Lucas Hernandez, who cost 80 million euros ($94 million) from Atletico Madrid, but has struggled with injury this season.

