Williams among six virus cases at Athletic Bilbao

Inaki Williams scored 10 goals in 45 matches as Athletic Bilbao finished in 11th place last season

Advertising Read more

Madrid (AFP)

Athletic Bilbao Forward Inaki Williams admitted on Wednesday that he was one of six positive coronavirus cases recorded at the La Liga club.

Williams, 26, had returned to pre-season training with the Basque side this week ahead of the new La Liga campaign which begins in mid-September.

"Today it was confirmed that I tested positive after a PCR test. I'm asymptomatic and fortunately I'm doing well. I have to remain isolated now at home to beat the virus," Williams posted on Twitter.

"I can't wait for the moment to arrive so I can join the team for pre-season."

Williams' fellow squad members Oihan Sancet, Unai Lopez and Gaizka Larrazabal also said they were among those to have contracted COVID-19.

Earlier in the day Bilbao said group training would stop and individuals who tested negative will be examined on Friday.

Elsewhere, Barcelona announced Jean-Clair Todibo had caught the illness but that the defender had not been in contact with the squad travelling to Lisbon for Friday's Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

On Tuesday, fellow La Liga clubs Valencia and Real Betis as well as second-tier Espanyol and Real Mallorca revealed they had squad members test positive.

© 2020 AFP