Dutch boss Wiegmann to replace Neville as England coach

Dutch football legend Sarina Wiegman is to be the England women's head coach taking over from Phil Neville after next year's Olympics when she will bow out after a successful spell in charge of her national side
London (AFP)

Sarina Wiegman is to replace Phil Neville as head coach of the England women's football team next year, the Football Association announced on Friday.

The 50-year-old Dutch woman will take charge of the Netherlands in next year's Olympics before assuming control of England.

The former Dutch international defender will be in charge when England hosts the 2022 Euros, the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the following Euros in 2025.

Wiegman was the FA's preferred choice ahead of reportedly two-time World Cup winning former USA coach Jill Ellis.

Ellis's second World Cup triumph came at the expense of Wiegman's Dutch side last year.

"I'm delighted and honoured to join England Women next year," Wiegman said in a statement.

"England is the cradle of football and the major developments in women's football globally over recent years have been led by the FA.

"I'm very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this ambitious team."

Under Wiegman, Holland won the 2017 European Championship as hosts.

