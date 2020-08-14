Skip to main content
EU ministers agree to new round of sanctions on Belarus

People who were detained during the recent opposition protests against the results of the presidential elections receive medical treatment after being released from a detention centre in Minsk, Belarus, on August 14, 2020.
People who were detained during the recent opposition protests against the results of the presidential elections receive medical treatment after being released from a detention centre in Minsk, Belarus, on August 14, 2020. © Stringer / Reuters
European Union ministers agreed Friday to draw up a list of targets in Belarus for a new round of sanctions in response to strongman Alexander Lukashenko's post-election crackdown, officials said. 

"The foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on those responsible for the repression and a list of names will be drawn up," a European official said, after the ministers' videoconference.

(AFP)

 

