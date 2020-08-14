EU ministers agree to new round of sanctions on Belarus
European Union ministers agreed Friday to draw up a list of targets in Belarus for a new round of sanctions in response to strongman Alexander Lukashenko's post-election crackdown, officials said.
"The foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on those responsible for the repression and a list of names will be drawn up," a European official said, after the ministers' videoconference.
(AFP)
