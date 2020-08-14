Mercedes chief Wolff considering future as job 'takes its toll'

Advertising Read more

Barcelona (AFP)

Toto Wolff is considering his future as Mercedes Formula One team chief beyond the end of this year when his contract expires.

The Austrian, who has guided Mercedes to unprecedented success since taking over as chief executive officer in 2014, later becoming team principal, admitted his role takes a heavy toll and he was reflecting on his position.

"I enjoy what I do," he said. "I enjoy it mostly because I love to work with the people in the team.

"There is no better place than to be in a meeting room with the engineers, or to sit in the garage and watch the great work that is happening around.

"I enjoy the battles that we have off-track, I like to engage with our sponsors and partners and this is how I feel."

He added: "Many factors make me want to stay, but it takes its toll. There is no reason not to continue. We will find out in which role."

Mercedes have reeled off an unprecedented run of six successive constructors championships and Lewis Hamilton has won five of his six drivers titles with them.

The Briton, who leads this year's title race by 30 points ahead of Max Verstappen, has yet to agree or sign a contract to stay with Mercedes in 2021 and beyond.

He has said he wants clarity on Wolff's future before he mades a commitment.

"Lewis staying is the best thing he can do and it's what he wants to do," said Wolff.

"He has the possibility of achieving great success. It's flattering he says it is dependent on what I do, but he doesn't need me.

"I haven't taken the decision yet. These are discussions that are on-going and positive and I enjoy them.

"I don't want to give you the spin I am leaving because that is not the case. It is just I am in a moment of reflection, where F1 is heading, what is happening around Covid and also personal reasons.

"Susie (his wife) is in a good place running a Formula E team and that means she is away a lot -- and I have been to something like 120 Grands Prix in the last eight years. It's something we are thinking about."

