France reports post-lockdown peak with 3,310 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Issued on:
The French Health Ministry on Saturday reported 3,310 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new post-lockdown high for the fourth day in a row and taking the country's cumulative cases to 215,521.
A total of 252 clusters are being investigated, up 17 compared with 24 hours earlier, the ministry said in a website update.
4,857 people were in French hospitals on Saturday night for COVID-19, including 376 in intensive care.
French Covid stats are v worrying tonight: 3,310 new cases in 24 hours after 2,846 yesterday. Average over last 4 days is 2,250 compared to circa 1,500 last week. 1/2— John Lichfield (@john_lichfield) August 15, 2020
The total death toll had increased by 4 over the past 24 hours, with the new total at 30,409.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe