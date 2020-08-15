Skip to main content
France reports post-lockdown peak with 3,310 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Issued on:

People wearing protective face masks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, walk in "Les Terrasses du Port" commercial center in Marseille on July 20, 2020, as masks become mandatory in all indoor public spaces.
People wearing protective face masks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, walk in "Les Terrasses du Port" commercial center in Marseille on July 20, 2020, as masks become mandatory in all indoor public spaces. © Clément Mahoudeau, AFP
FRANCE 24
2 min

The French Health Ministry on Saturday reported 3,310 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new post-lockdown high for the fourth day in a row and taking the country's cumulative cases to 215,521.

Advertising

A total of 252 clusters are being investigated, up 17 compared with 24 hours earlier, the ministry said in a website update.

4,857 people were in French hospitals on Saturday night for COVID-19, including 376 in intensive care.

The total death toll had increased by 4 over the past 24 hours, with the new total at 30,409.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

google-play-badge_EN
