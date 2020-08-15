France's Serin casts doubt over Top 14 restart

Baptiste Serin has played 36 Tests since his France debut in 2016

Hyères (France) (AFP)

Toulon's France scrum-half Baptiste Serin said on Friday he questioned the return of the Top 14 next month due to various outfits noting positive coronavirus tests.

On Monday Stade Francais, who begin the new season by hosting Bordeaux-Begles on September 4, stopped training due to a reported 25 examples of COVID-19 within their squad and coaching staff.

Fellow top-flight side Lyon have also had instances as have Oyonnax, Provence and Soyaux-Angouleme in the second tier.

"With the cases recorded at certain clubs, you tell yourself we can't restart in three weeks," Serin said after his side's 38-all pre-season draw with Grenoble.

"Untill when will be able to play? Everybody's asking questions. We just have short-term visibility," he added.

Last term's Top 14 was stopped in April without a champion declared due to the pandemic.

European quarter-finals have been re-scheduled for mid-September with the Six Nations to be finished in late-October and a new eight-country tournament replacing the cancelled traditional November Tests.

