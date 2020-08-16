Middle East peace talks remain a priority, says French President Macron

A handout picture provided by the Palestinian Authority's press office (PPO) on June 19, 2020, shows Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

The resumption of peace negotiations remain a priority to reach a just solution in the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday.

Macron said he had spoken with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority. "I told him of my determination to work for peace in the Middle East," Macron said.

"The resumption of negotiations to achieve a fair solution that respects international law remains a priority."

(REUTERS)

