Russia's Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Russia's Aleksandr Vlasov continued his fine form in Tuesday's Giro dell'Emilia with a late uphill challenge sealing victory in the 199.7km race around Bologna in northern Italy.

Vlasov finished third in the Tour of Lombardy last Saturday where he helped Astana teammate Jakob Fuglsang to victory.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old launched a attack with just 500 metres to go, catching Portugal's Joao Almeida on the steep final climb to Sanctuary of the Madonna di San Luca.

Deceuninck's Almeida finished nine seconds adrift in second, having held a 30-seconds advantage on a small group of riders going into the final four laps up to Santa Luca.

Italy's Diego Ulissi was third with Fuglsang sixth and Italian Vincenzo Nibali seventh.

"I felt good today and the course suited me, so at the final part up to San Luca I had a small gap and just went for it," said Vlasov, who also won the Mont Ventoux Denivele Challenge in France earlier this month.

Standings

1. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/Astana) 4hr 59min 41sec (average: 39.99 km/h), 2. Joao Almeida (POR/DEC) à 09, 3. Diego Ulissi (ITA/UAE) 18, 4. Eddie Dunbar (IRL/INE) 21, 5. Andrea Bagioli (ITA/DEC) 24, 6. Jakob Fulgsang (DEN/AST) 29, 7. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TRE) 46, 8. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/TRE) 1:32.

© 2020 AFP