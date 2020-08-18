Trevoh Chalobah joins Lorient on loan from Chelsea

Advertising Read more

Rennes (France) (AFP)

Lorient on Tuesday announced the arrival of Chelsea defensive midfielder Trevoh Chalobah on a one-season loan without an option to buy.

Chalobah, who is 21, is a product of the Chelsea youth system. He was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, but has captained England at every level from under-16 to under-20.

His older brother Nathaniel, who is at Watford, is an England intentional.

Trevoh, who is 1.90 metres (6ft 3in) tall, spent the last two years playing in the English championship, first on loan at Ipswich and last season on loan at Huddersfield.

"Chalobah is easy in possession, tough in the tackle and quick across the ground," said Chelsea announcing the loan on their website.

Lorient are returning to Ligue 1 after winning promotion because they were top of the second division when the coronavirus pandemic halted the French season.

"Trevoh is a young player with a lot of experience," said Lorient coach Christophe Pelissier.

"He has built up a character that allows him to play at the highest level and to fight to stay there. A versatile player, since he can also play in central defence, Trevoh has an athletic profile that complements our squad."

