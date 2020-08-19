French police arrest 36 after jubilant PSG fans celebrate

French police said Wednesday they had arrested 36 people overnight in clashes, notably on the Champs-Elysees, following Paris Saint-Germain's victory in the Champions League semi-final

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

French police said Wednesday they had arrested 36 people overnight after clashes, notably on the Champs-Elysees, following Paris Saint-Germain's victory in the Champions League semi-final.

Police were deployed in big numbers both on the Champs-Elysees, the iconic Parisian avenue that connects the Arc de Triomphe with the Place de la Concorde, and around PSG's home ground of the Parc des Princes in the west of the city.

Thousands of PSG fans, often very young and for the most part not wearing masks in line with coronavirus health and safety protocols, paraded down the Champs-Elysees in cars, and on mopeds and scooters, in a cacophony of horn-blowing and chanting.

Arrests were made, police said, for various acts, including the throwing of projectiles, acts of violence against authorities, contempt and theft.

PSG qualified for their first Champions League final, in Lisbon on Saturday against the winner of Bayern Munich v Lyon, after beating Leipzig 3-0.

© 2020 AFP