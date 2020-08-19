French police arrest 36 after jubilant PSG fans celebrate in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain supporters celebrate their team's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Champs-Élysées Avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on late August 18, 2020

French police said Wednesday they had arrested 36 people including three minors overnight after clashes, notably on the Champs-Elysees, following Paris Saint-Germain's victory in the Champions League semi-final.

Police were deployed in big numbers both on the Champs-Elysees, the iconic Parisian avenue that connects the Arc de Triomphe with the Place de la Concorde, and around PSG's home ground of the Parc des Princes in the west of the city.

Thousands of PSG fans, often very young and for the most part not wearing masks in line with coronavirus health and safety protocols, paraded down the Champs-Elysees in cars, and on mopeds and scooters, in a cacophony of horn-blowing and chanting.

Arrests were made, police said, for various acts, including the throwing of projectiles, acts of violence against authorities, contempt and theft.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti warned of action against individuals he said were in fact dishonouring PSG.

"Some people are wearing a jersey that last night made an entire city and even a country proud. They dishonor it," he said.

"Justice will be vigilant and the Paris prosecutor's office will bring to court the perpetrators of these acts on the Champs-Elysees."

PSG qualified for their first Champions League final, in Lisbon on Sunday against the winner of Bayern Munich v Lyon, after beating Leipzig 3-0.

