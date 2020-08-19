Skip to main content
Live
#MALI
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French police arrest 36 after jubilant PSG fans celebrate in Paris

Issued on:

Paris Saint-Germain supporters celebrate their team's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Champs-Élysées Avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on late August 18, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain supporters celebrate their team's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Champs-Élysées Avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on late August 18, 2020 © Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP.
Text by: NEWS WIRES
2 min

French police said Wednesday they had arrested 36 people including three minors overnight after clashes, notably on the Champs-Elysees, following Paris Saint-Germain's victory in the Champions League semi-final.

Advertising

Police were deployed in big numbers both on the Champs-Elysees, the iconic Parisian avenue that connects the Arc de Triomphe with the Place de la Concorde, and around PSG's home ground of the Parc des Princes in the west of the city.

Thousands of PSG fans, often very young and for the most part not wearing masks in line with coronavirus health and safety protocols, paraded down the Champs-Elysees in cars, and on mopeds and scooters, in a cacophony of horn-blowing and chanting.

Arrests were made, police said, for various acts, including the throwing of projectiles, acts of violence against authorities, contempt and theft.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti warned of action against individuals he said were in fact dishonouring PSG.

"Some people are wearing a jersey that last night made an entire city and even a country proud. They dishonor it," he said.

"Justice will be vigilant and the Paris prosecutor's office will bring to court the perpetrators of these acts on the Champs-Elysees."

PSG qualified for their first Champions League final, in Lisbon on Sunday against the winner of Bayern Munich v Lyon, after beating Leipzig 3-0.

(AFP)

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.