Germany probes possible terrorist motive in Berlin motorway crashes

Police officers investigate the scene of the car crashes on highway A100 in Berlin.

German authorities are investigating a series of apparently deliberate car crashes on a Berlin motorway on Tuesday evening as a potential Islamist attack, local media reported on Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when a man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening along a stretch of the German capital’s highway. The series of crashes led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin.

"According to the current knowledge, it was an Islamist-motivated attack," a spokesman for the prosecutors’ office was quoted as saying by Focus magazine. He added that there were also indications that the 30-year-old suspect with Iraqi citizenship had psychological problems.

The Berlin-based Tagesspiegel newspaper cited a spokesman for the prosecutors as saying the sequence of events and the current results of the investigation suggested it could have been an attack.

Local media reported that the man later stopped on the highway and put a box on the roof of his car claiming it had explosives inside. Specialists opened the box and found only tools. The man was detained by police, media reported.

Several media also reported that the man shouted “Allahu Akbar” or “God is great” as he got out of his car.

The incident led to long traffic jams Tuesday evening. Some 300 people were stuck on the highway for hours and were getting support from the German Red Cross, the Berlin fire department tweeted Tuesday night.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe