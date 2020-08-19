Hegerberg makes Lyon squad for women's Champions League after injury

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Norway star and former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg was named in Lyon's squad for the Women's Champions League 'Final Eight' in Spain despite being sidelined since January by a knee injury.

Hegerberg, the competition's all-time leading scorer with 53 goals, scored a hat-trick in last year's final as Lyon won a fourth consecutive title but is only six months removed from surgery on ruptured knee ligaments.

Record six-time winners Lyon will be without France defender Griedge Mbock and Portugal forward Jessica Silva due to injury.

Lyon, winners of the last 14 French league titles, face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals in Bilbao on Saturday and would potentially meet either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the August 30 final in San Sebastian.

© 2020 AFP