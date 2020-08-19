Lightning zap Blue Jackets to advance in NHL playoffs

Advertising Read more

Montreal (AFP)

Tampa Bay's Brayden Point scored 5:12 into overtime Wednesday to lift the Lightning over Columbus 5-4 and into the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs.

The Lightning won the best-of-seven Eastern Conference matchup 4-1 and will await the resolution of other matchups before learning their second-round foe in an isolation bubble without fans in Toronto.

Second seed Tampa Bay improved to 6-2 in bubble games this month that marked the NHL's return from a March 12 shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lightning avenged a four-game sweep loss to Columbus in last year's opening round.

Point's four goals in the series also included the game winner at 10:27 of the fifth overtime in game one, providing a 3-2 triumph to conclude the fourth-longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history.

Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy made 37 saves, including 22 in the second period when the Blue Jackets scored twice and set a team record for shots in a period of a playoff game.

The Blue Jackets fell behind 2-0, roared ahead 4-2 and then were tied at 4-4 when Point's shot went in off the left skate of teammate Anthony Cirelli with 98 seconds remaining in the third period and Vasilevskiy benched for an extra attacker.

© 2020 AFP