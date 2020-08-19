Mali’s opposition says it will work with coup leaders on political transition

A woman cheers during a protest organised by M5-RFP, who called for Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign, in Bamako on August 11, 2020. (File photo)

Mali’s opposition vowed Wednesday to work on a political transition with the military leaders who seized power and called a mass rally for Friday to celebrate the “people’s victory”.

The opposition coalition M5-RFP said it would work with the military junta on “developing a roadmap” with the new leaders and supporters, according to a statement.

The coalition’s Choguel Maiga told journalists “we will organise the biggest patriotic rally on Friday” in the capital Bamako and nationwide to “celebrate the Malian people’s victory”.

