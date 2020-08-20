MLS Galaxy sign 'keeper son of ex-Germany coach Klinsmann

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former Germany and United States national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann, has signed with Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy, the team announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper joined following stints Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin from 2017-19 and then at Swiss side St. Gallen as well as US youth national teams.

"Jonathan is a young goalkeeper with valuable experience playing in Germany and Switzerland while representing his country on various levels," Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto said. "We think he can continue to progress as a member of the LA Galaxy."

Munich-born Klinsmann grew up in Southern California as his father, a World Cup winner as a player, guided the US national team from 2011-2016.

