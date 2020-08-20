Two Mets games postponed after positive COVID-19 tests

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Two New York Mets games have been postponed after two positive COVID-19 test in the organization, Major League Baseball said in a statement on Thursday.

The Mets' series finale against the Miami Marlins on Thursday and the scheduled opener of their Subway Series against the New York Yankees on Friday have been postponed "out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted," MLB said.

The statement said two individuals in the Mets organization had tested positive for coronavirus.

NewsDay newspaper reported one player and one staff member tested positive, although MLB did not elaborate.

The Mets had won three straight games in Miami and were seeking their first four-game series sweep since they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in four straight games in September of 2019.

The Marlins were the first MLB team to have a game postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, when they missed a week of games starting July 27.

They reportedly had 17 players and two coaches test positive during that outbreak.

