Edinburgh Pro14 clash with Glasgow gets go ahead for fans to return

Murrayfield will be the first rugby stadium in the United Kingdom to welcome back spectators on August 28 for the Pro14 game between Edinburgh and Glasgow since the lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic was eased

Edinburgh's Pro14 game with Glasgow Warriors on August 28 will be the first rugby match in the United Kingdom since March to welcome spectators after the Scottish Government gave the green light.

Rugby, like other sports, went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in March although matches have resumed in the English Premiership while the Pro14 gets underway again on Friday.

While the Premiership is behind closed doors, Scottish media reports suggested 700-800 spectators would be allowed into Murrayfield whose capacity is just over 67,000.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had on Thursday said certain events would be used as pilot schemes ahead of a September 14 date for re-opening stadia.

"Scottish Rugby has been given the green light to host fans at the Edinburgh vs Glasgow Warriors match at Murrayfield on 28 August," read a statement from Scottish Rugby.

"Scottish Government has supported Scottish Rugby's plans which will make the game the first professional rugby match in the UK to welcome spectators since the Covid-19 lockdown in March."

Dominic McKay, Scottish Rugby's Chief Operating Officer, said he was pleased the collaboration with the Scottish amdinistraiton had produced a positive outcome.

"We are pleased our work with the Scottish Government will ensure that players, support staff and fans will be covered by a comprehensive event plan for everyone's safety including physical distancing requirements," he said.

"We hope that our experience and learnings from a live spectator event next Friday can help all of Scottish sport, and the wider events industry restart."

