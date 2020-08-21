Skip to main content
Live
#MALI
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

‘Height of horror’: Animal rights group publishes shocking video of French foie gras farm

Issued on: Modified:

A video released by animal rights group L214 on Thursday, August 20, shows shocking conditions inside a duck breeding farm in southwest France.
A video released by animal rights group L214 on Thursday, August 20, shows shocking conditions inside a duck breeding farm in southwest France. © L214 / France 24
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Sam BALL
2 min

Filthy cages, a floor covered in excrement, and the carcasses of dead animals left to rot. Shocking images were released Thursday by animal rights group L214 purporting to show conditions at a duck breeding farm in southwest France where animals are raised for the foie gras industry.

Advertising

The group says the images were filmed this month following a tip-off from a whistleblower and are among “the worst farm conditions” it has ever seen.

“This breeding farm is the height of horror,” L214 co-founder Sébastien Arsac said on the group’s website.

“The ducks are locked up in collapsing cages, the ground is covered, and I'm sorry I can't think of another word, covered with a thick layer of shit with rotting duck carcasses, maggots. The smell is overwhelming."

Upon releasing the images L214 demanded the immediate closure of the breeding farm and just hours later, France’s Ministry of Agriculture announced the site would be shut down. Local authorities are set to launch an investigation.

But the video once again puts the spotlight on animal welfare in France’s foie gras industry.

Though considered a delicacy and a symbol of France’s culinary tradition, foie gras production has faced growing criticism from animal rights groups as it traditionally requires the force-feeding of duck and geese to fatten their livers. 

A number of countries across the world have banned its production because of the practice.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.