Bath hammer Leicester in 200th meeting to stay in play-off hunt

Ruaridh McConnochie featured once for England during last year's Rugby World Cup

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Bath hammered a Leicester Tigers without a host of first-team players 38-16 on Saturday to hold onto fifth place in the English Premiership in the 200th meeting between the clubs.

New Tigers coach Steve Borthwick made 14 changes from last weekend's loss at Exeter with Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini the only player to keep his place for the 10-time league champions.

There will be two sets of midweek fixtures within the next month in a re-organised Premiership campaign.

The visitors returned to within a point of the play off places after Northampton Saints had temporarily moved within one spot of the top-four with a bonus-point win at London Irish earlier in the day.

England winger Ruaridh McConnochie's try after half an hour was the pick of Bath's six touchdowns before Charlie Clare and Luke Wallace's consolation efforts within the final 13 minutes.

The Tigers welcome Irish on Wednesday and Stuart Hooper's men head to Saint later in the day in the next round of matches.

Earlier in the day, England captain Owen Farrell kicked 18 points as title holders Saracens, who will be relegated for salary cap breaches, overcame Harlequins 38-24.

Tonga winger Ahsee Tuala's 80th minute try claimed a bonus point for play-off hopefuls Saints in a 27-3 win over Irish.

On Friday, Fiji centre Semi Radradra scored his first Bristol Bears try since joining from Bordeaux-Begles in a 33-24 victory at Gloucester to keek hold of second spot.

Leaders Exeter Chiefs beat Sale Sharks 32-22 with England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie scoring the pick of the tries for last year's runners up.

© 2020 AFP