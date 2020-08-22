Injured MotoGP champion Marquez to miss another 2-3 months

Marc Marquez has won the MotoGP title in six of his seven seasons in the premier category

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will be sidelined for another two to three months after fracturing his right arm in July's season opener, ending any chance of the Spaniard defending his title.

"The objective of both Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team is to return to the World Championship when Marc's arm has fully recovered from the serious injury that occurred in Jerez," Honda said in a statement on Saturday.

"It is estimated it will take between two to three months before Marc can return."

The 2020 season is due to finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix on November 22, meaning Marquez could conceivably miss the remainder of the campaign.

Marquez, 27, has won the MotoGP title in six of the past seven seasons and each of the last four.

However, he has yet to score a single point this year after he was hurt in the first race of the season, the Spanish Grand Prix on July 19.

"There has been a lot of talk about Marc's recovery and the various deadlines, but from the first day after the second operation we have said that the only objective that exists is for him to be one hundred percent," said team manager Alberto Puig.

"We do not want to rush. Once Marc is in a position to return and compete at the level he knows, then we will think about the next objective."

French rider Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha-SRT leads the championship standings with 67 points from four races, with Italy's Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati 11 points behind in second.

