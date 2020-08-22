Skip to main content
Live
#MALI
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Israeli protesters stage fresh anti-Netanyahu protest

Issued on:

The demonstrators, some playing musical instruments, gathered in front of the premier's official residence in Jerusalem
The demonstrators, some playing musical instruments, gathered in front of the premier's official residence in Jerusalem menahem kahana AFP
1 min
Advertising

Jerusalem (AFP)

Thousands of protesters rallied in Jerusalem on Saturday demanding the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chanting "Minister of Crime", "You're fired" and "Free Israel".

The demonstrators, some playing musical instruments, gathered in front of the premier's official residence. Local media estimated the crowd at around 10,000.

Protests demanding that Netanyahu resign over several corruption indictments and his handling of the coronavirus crisis have been mounting in recent weeks and the premier has been scathing in his counter-attack.

Earlier this month, he accused Channel 12 and another private station, Channel 13, of "delivering propaganda for the anarchist left-wing demonstrations" by giving extensive coverage of the rallies.

Israel won praise for its initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the government has come under criticism amid a resurgence in cases after restrictions were lifted starting in late April. Netanyahu has himself acknowledged that the economy was re-opened too quickly.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.