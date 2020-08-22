Skip to main content
Property developers eye damaged homes in Beirut’s historic district

Elia Ghoulam surveys his family's destroyed ancestral home in Beirut's Gemmayze district.
Elia Ghoulam surveys his family's destroyed ancestral home in Beirut's Gemmayze district. © France 24 screengrab
Just weeks after the devastating Beirut port explosion, property developers have begun eyeing destroyed mansions and buildings in the Lebanese capital as residents, already crippled by the financial crisis, find it too expensive to rebuild old homes. But one family in the hard-hit Gemmayze district refuses to give up a beloved ancestral home.

Click on the the video player to watch full report.

