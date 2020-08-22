Property developers eye damaged homes in Beirut’s historic district
Issued on:
Just weeks after the devastating Beirut port explosion, property developers have begun eyeing destroyed mansions and buildings in the Lebanese capital as residents, already crippled by the financial crisis, find it too expensive to rebuild old homes. But one family in the hard-hit Gemmayze district refuses to give up a beloved ancestral home.
