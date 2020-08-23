'It feels terrible, but we are building something,' says PSG's Herrera

Advertising Read more

Lisbon (AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera admitted losing the Champions League final 1-0 to Bayern Munich was tough to take but insisted the mega-rich French club cannot put their achievements "in the trash".

PSG, playing in their first final, were undone by a goal from former youth player and Paris-born Kingsley Coman in the second half.

Defeat left PSG's Neymar, the world's most expensive player, in tears.

"We have built something important. We have to stay together and start the next dream next week," said Spanish international Herrera of a team who have won seven of the last eight Ligue 1 titles.

"At the moment, it feels like crap, honestly. But we have to think about it, we have done something important, something important for the club, for our supporters.

"There are no words. Tomorrow we'll think about what we did, the squad we built, the things we did together."

Herrera, signed from Manchester United in 2019, said he was encouraged by what he saw in the final as PSG "created lots of chances, more than them."

He also hoped that the club's cash-rich but potentially impatient owners from Qatar won't press the panic button now that their European dream has been shattered.

"We are not going to put this in the trash," said the 31-year-old.

© 2020 AFP