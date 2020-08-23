Japan's Sato holds off Kiwi Dixon to win second Indy 500

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Japan's Takuma Sato held off Scott Dixon over the final 20 laps Sunday to capture the 104th Indianapolis 500, taking his second Indy 500 victory after his first front-row start.

The 43-year-old from Tokyo, who also won in 2017, kept New Zealand's Dixon at bay down the stretch before a crash by Spencer Pigot with five laps remaining brought out yellow flags and the race finished under slow-speed caution conditions.

"It's unbelievable," Sato said. "It's great. I'm proud to win again."

Sato, who started from the outside of row one, drove his Honda-powered Dallara across the finish line after 200 laps around the 2 1/2-mile (4km) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval just ahead of Dixon and American Graham Rahal in third in a ceremonial finish.

Rahal led 111 laps but settled for his third runner-up finish at Indy, all of them coming under caution.

"It's definitely a hard one to swallow for sure," Dixon said. "It's hard when it slips away like that.

"Congratulations to Sato. He drove his pants off today."

The oval classic was moved from its usual late May date due to COVID-19 concerns that delayed the start of the season until June and prevented spectators from attending.

© 2020 AFP