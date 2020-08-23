LIVE: PSG take on Bayern Munich in first-ever Champions League final
Issued on:
Kick-off starts at 9pm (Paris time) Sunday in a historic Champions League final, played behind closed doors in Lisbon due to Covid-19. French champions PSG are hoping to win club football’s most prestigious tournament for the first time – but Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and teammates face formidable opponents in Bayern Munich, led by striking juggernaut Robert Lewandowski.
Advertising
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe