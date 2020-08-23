Skip to main content
Live
#MALI
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

LIVE: PSG take on Bayern Munich in first-ever Champions League final

Issued on:

In the Champions League final Sunday, Aug. 22, 2020, PSG are hoping to claim their first trophy against five-time winners Bayern Munich.
In the Champions League final Sunday, Aug. 22, 2020, PSG are hoping to claim their first trophy against five-time winners Bayern Munich. © Studio Graphique - France Médias Monde
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

Kick-off starts at 9pm (Paris time) Sunday in a historic Champions League final, played behind closed doors in Lisbon due to Covid-19. French champions PSG are hoping to win club football’s most prestigious tournament for the first time – but Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and teammates face formidable opponents in Bayern Munich, led by striking juggernaut Robert Lewandowski.

Advertising

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.