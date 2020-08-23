NBA 76ers forward Harris injures eye in scary fall

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris suffered a left eye laceration and possible concussion in a frightening fall Sunday during the 76ers' NBA playoff game against the Boston Celtics.

Harris was battling for a rebound under the basket when his legs were swept from under him and he fell hard, hitting his head on the court.

He stayed down, his legs jerking, as medical staff and 76ers coach Brett Brown raced to tend to him.

Eventually, he was able to rise and walk off the court, holding a towel to his left eye and temple.

"I really don't have any update," Brown said in a television interview shortly after Harris left the court. "When you look at him and ask him 'Are you OK?' and he looks back and he says he is, then that's good enough for me.

"Because, for a while, you weren't too sure what really was going on."

The team later reported Harris's eye injury, and said he was being evaluated for concussion.

The 76ers, trying to avoid elimination in the series, trailed by two points when Harris departed late in the third. The Celtics closed the period on a 12-0 scoring run to lead 89-77 going into the fourth quarter.

"After he went out, the game obviously changed a lot," Brown said.

