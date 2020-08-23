NHL Capitals fire Reirden after playoff ouster by ex-coach

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Todd Reirden was fired on Sunday as coach of the Washington Capitals, three days after the club was ousted from the National Hockey League playoffs by the man he replaced.

The New York Islanders, guided by former Capitals coach Barry Trotz, beat the Capitals 4-1 in an Eastern Conference best-of-seven first round series.

No immediate replacement was named for Reirden, who served four seasons as an assistant coach to Trotz who took the team to their first Stanley Cup in 2018.

Trotz departed in June 2018 for the Islanders after talks with the Capitals on a new contract fell through.

Reirden went 89-46 with 16 overtime losses in two seasons coaching the Capitals, who won the Metropolitan Division each season but lost in the first round of the playoffs both years, dropping a seven-game series to Carolina in 2019.

"We have higher expectations for our team and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said.

"We would like to thank Todd for all of his hard work and efforts with our organization."

The Capitals were 41-20-8 this season before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the campaign, but only 7-9-3 in their final 19 games and just 1-1-1 in seeding games at the quarantine bubble in Toronto before the playoffs began there.

The Capitals ranked second in the NHL in scoring during the season with an average of 3.42 goals a game and Ovechkin shared the NHL season goals title with 48, but Washington managed only eight goals in five games against the Islanders, Ovechkin netting the only three scored at even strength.

Washington took an NHL-high 267 minor penalties during the regular season and added 23 more against the Islanders, the most of any team in the first round of the playoffs.

© 2020 AFP