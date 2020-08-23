Teen Vietti holds off Arbolino for maiden Moto3 victory

Advertising Read more

Spielberg (Austria) (AFP)

Italian teenager Celestino Vietti held off Tony Arbolino on the final corners on Sunday for a career first victory in the Moto3 category of Styrian Grand Prix.

Arbolino's Honda teammate Ai Ogura of Japan was third.

"It's the best day of my life," said 18-year-old KTM rider Vietti.

Vietti, however, took more care opening the bubbly on the podium. After finishing third in Andalucia at the end of July, he had tried to imitate Formula One driver Lando Norris and uncork the bottle by bashing the base on the ground, ending up with 22 stitches on his hand.

Vietti's compatriot Arbolino, 20, was also delighted after finishing second.

"Good feelings. Aaaaah!" he yelled.

Arbolino was on Vietti's wheel throughout the last lap.

"I lose so much time because I destroyed my tyres in the middle of the race so it was hard to pass Celestino," he said.

Vietti said he had concentrated on outbreaking Arbolino, whose Honda showed impressive speed throughout the race.

Spaniard Albert Arenas of KTM finished fifth to keep the championship lead. Ogura climbed to second, 25 points behind, overtaking Briton John McPhee who crashed his Honda near the end.

Moto3 results from the Styrian motorcycling Grand Prix in Spielberg on Sunday

1. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 37 minutes 10.319 seconds, 2. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) at 0.410sec, 3. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 0.938, 4. Gabriel Rodrigo (ESP/Honda) 1.182, 5. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 1.380

World championship standings

1. Albert Arenas (ESP) 106 points, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN) 81, 3. John McPhee (GBR) 67, 4. Celestino Vietti (ITA) 66, 5. Tony Arbolino (ITA) 60

