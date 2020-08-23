Warholm edges closer to 400m hurdles world record after camping in Stockholm

Advertising Read more

Stockholm (AFP)

Norway's two-time world champion Karsten Warholm blasted to the second fastest 400m hurdles time ever at the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday after sleeping in a motor home.

Despite clipping the final hurdle, the 24-year-old clocked 46.87 seconds, bettering his own European record of 46.92sec and moving within touching distance of American Kevin Young's long-standing world record of 46.78, set back in 1992.

Warholm and his coach Leif Olav Alnes drove from Norway in a camper van and the pair slept in the vehicle before the meet to reduce health risks due to the coronavirus.

"The perfect description of our relationship would be raw, tough love," Warholm said.

"I like it like this. Last year he told me I was too fat, so I replied 'you are too fat as well'. Suddenly we both lost weight."

World 200m champion Noah Lyles said he was stunned Warholm had missed out on Young's record.

"I'm not even surprised that @kwarholm PR'd. I'm actually more shocked he didn't break the world record," he tweeted.

For good measure, Warholm returned to the track 90 minutes later to win the 400m in 45.05 sec.

Another world champion shone at an empty stadium in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols, with the American Donavan Brazier timing 1min 43.76sec to win the 800m ahead of Canada's Marco Arop.

Elsewhere men's pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis took victory on home soil by jumping 6.01 metres in a global best for the virus-affected season.

In the men's 1,500 men, Kenyan world champion Timothy Cheruiyot won in 3min 30.25sec ahead of Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Stewart McSweyn of Australia.

Britain's Laura Muir won the women's 1,500m in a time of 3:57.86 and Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh clinched the women's high jump with a world leading two metres.

Sunday's meet also showcased a new-look long jump format.

Instead of the traditional format of the winner being decided by the best jump from six rounds, the top three after five rounds contested a one-jump final.

It was not a popular idea.

"I don't like it because I feel like it's getting unfair because especially outdoors with the different winds, like one jumper can have plus meanwhile the other jumpers can have minus," said Sweden's Khaddi Sagna, who was third in the women's event behind Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk.

"I feel like that is unfair, but I do like the thinking of just like putting all the attention on one event."

© 2020 AFP