Navas understudy Sergio Rico leaves PSG

Sergio Rico replaced the injured Keylor Navas during the Champions League last eight win over Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain's Spain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who was the understudy to Keylor Navas, said Monday he had quit the club, a day after their defeat in the Champions League final.

"It's been an honor to share goals and dreams with my friend @keylornavas1 in this competition, as well as with the rest of all my teammates, technical staff and our wonderful supporters," Rico said on social media.

"On 1 September last year, I arrived at @psg and I would never have imagined meeting a family like this. A family of teammates, of friends who have fought to the end to write the history of this club.

"Finally it couldn't be, we couldn't go back to Paris with the Champions Cup but I'm sure this group will fight hard to reach another final soon."

The 26-year-old, twice a Europa League winner with Sevilla who also spent a season on loan at Fulham, touched down in the French capital from the southern Spanish club on a temporary deal with an option to buy.

But he only played 10 matches for PSG, notably coming on as a replacement in the 2-1 Champions League quarter-final win over Atalanta and then starting the 3-0 semi-final victory over Leipzig which Navas sat out injured.

