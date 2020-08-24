Skip to main content
Republican party formally nominates Donald Trump as presidential candidate

US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One as he arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, August 24, 2020.
US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One as he arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, August 24, 2020. © Carlos Barria, REUTERS
The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump to seek a second term on Monday, the first day of a scaled-back convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Overwhelming support from delegates around the country quickly got Trump to the needed 1,276 minimum of votes. He was due to speak at the convention shortly after flying down from the capital, Washington.

