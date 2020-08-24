Sixers fire coach Brown after playoff sweep

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Philadelphia 76ers fired head coach Brett Brown on Monday, just one day after the team was swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in the NBA's quarantine bubble.

Brown compiled a 221-344 record in seven seasons at the helm of the Eastern Conference franchise. He took the team to the playoffs each of the last three seasons.

"I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he's done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia," said general manager Elton Brand.

"He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances.

"Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction. This will be an important offseason for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship."

In the past three years, the Sixers have been unable to make it past the Eastern Conference playoff semi-finals. They were dealt a significant blow this year when Ben Simmons suffered a serious knee injury in the seeding games.

Brand said they would begin the search for a new coach immediately.

