Argentine footballer Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club

Lionel Messi and Barcelona were left humiliated by an 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in August 2020.
Lionel Messi and Barcelona were left humiliated by an 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in August 2020. © Manu Fernandez, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
Captain Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wishes to leave the club immediately, a source confirmed on Tuesday.

The club source said Messi, who has spent his entire career at Barca, informed the club about his desire to leave by sending a burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties.

The 33-year-old Argentine, who joined the club in 2000 as a youth player, has a contract with the Catalans until 2021.

(REUTERS)

