Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes called up to Scotland squad

London (AFP)

Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes was Tuesday called up to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and the Czech Republic.

The 24-year-old this month completed a switch to English Championship side QPR from Scottish Premiership team Livingston for a reported £2 million ($2.6 million).

The former Australia schoolboys international could make his debut against Israel on September 4 or the Czech Republic three days later.

In October the Scots face Israel again when they host them in a one-off Euro 2020 play-off semi-final, which was postponed in June due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Clarke said he had held talks with Dykes, whose parents are both Scottish, earlier this year.

"I spoke to Lyndon a long time ago before the potential fixtures in March this year, we discussed a lot of things," said Clarke after announcing the squad.

"He was very honest and he had the chance to go to play for Australia as well.

"We had a good, honest chat. He gave me his thoughts, I gave him mine on what would be best for him -- and thankfully he's named in the squad."

Clarke said he did not press Dykes for a speedy response as he wanted to give the player time to make his decision.

"I would imagine he would be getting the same conversation from (Australia head coach) Graham Arnold as he was from me," said Clarke. "I didn't put any pressure on him, I wasn't pushing.

"It was very important for Lyndon to make the decision that he wanted to make.

"Obviously we can give him little ideas about what it will be like if he comes into the Scotland camp but I'm just glad he's come down on our side."

