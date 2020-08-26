Bucks fail to appear for playoff amid boycott speculation

Advertising Read more

Orlando (AFP)

The Milwaukee Bucks failed to appear on court for their NBA playoff game with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday amid speculation of a boycott following the latest shooting of an unarmed black man by US police.

The Bucks were due to take the court for game five of their Eastern Conference first round series shortly after 4pm (2000 GMT) local time but did not appear.

There was no official explanation as to why the team did not arrive on court, but US media reports said Bucks players had remained in their locker room in protest.

Reports said Magic players appeared on court and were ready to play but returned to their locker room.

The no-show follows widespread outrage throughout the NBA after the shooting of 29-year-old African-American Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Blake, 29, was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha as he attempted to get into a car containing his three children, sparking protests that left two people dead.

Earlier Wednesday, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said his players and counterparts from the Boston Celtics had discussed a possibly boycott of their playoff game set for Thursday.

"Boycotting the game has come up to them to demand a little more attention," Nurse said. "It is ongoing discussions. I think it is one idea on the table. There are some other ideas on the table as well."

The NBA's coronavirus-halted season resumed last month in Orlando against the backdrop of protests following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd during his arrest by police in Minneapolis in May.

NBA teams have knelt in protest during the pre-match playing of the US national anthem while the words "Black Lives Matter" have been painted onto each court staging games in Florida.

