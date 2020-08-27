Skip to main content
France records more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases, highest figure since April

A French municipal police employee stands near a fence with a sign reading "full" as people wait in line at a testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nice, France, August 24, 2020.
A French municipal police employee stands near a fence with a sign reading "full" as people wait in line at a testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nice, France, August 24, 2020. © REUTERS - Eric Gaillard
France on Thursday recorded 6,111 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the highest level since lockdown ended and the second-highest ever, since the 7,578 high set on March 30 during lockdown and at the height of the epidemic.

The French health ministry said the total number of confirmed infections now stood at 259,698. On Wednesday, the country recorded 5,429 new infections, which was a new post-lockdown record high.

381 people are now in intensive care in France with COVID-19, which is a drop of 29 people from Tuesday's figure of 410. The number of people in hospital with the virus has also dropped to 4,535 from 4,600.

32 new deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the French total to 30,576.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

