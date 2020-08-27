PM Castex says France needs ‘to envisage all scenarios’ on how to contain Covid-19, including lockdowns

French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks at a news conference about the country's approach to combat rising cases of Covid-19 on August 27, 2020.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday the government needs to intervene to contain the new coronavirus outbreak spread as the virus was circulating widely among young people.

Advertising Read more

Castex also told a news conference that Health Minister Olivier Véran will start holding weekly news briefings over the Covid-19 situation in the country.

As France nears “la rentrée” – the beginning of the school year –grandparents should avoid picking up their grandchildren from school to avoid possible infection, the PM said.

>> French teachers prepare for special ‘la rentrée’ amid Covid-19 spike, tensions

The government is hoping to avoid a new nationwide lockdown, but the country has been facing a resurgence of new Covid-19 infections since July, with an acceleration from mid-August.

The French Health Ministry said Wednesday it had registered 5,429 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, a new post-lockdown high and a level of new infections not seen since the height of the epidemic in early April.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe