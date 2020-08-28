France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, Macron against new lockdown

People wearing protective masks walk in a street in Nantes as France reinforces mask-wearing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, France, August 24, 2020.

France reported 7,379 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, a new post-lockdown record following the 6,111 record reported on Thursday and just shy of the 7,578 high set on March 31 during lockdown period.

Advertising Read more

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 267,077, while the cumulative number of deaths from COVID-19 rose by 20 to 30,596, the health ministry reported.

The number of people in intensive care for the virus in France rose by just six to 387. Since late July, the ICU numbers have largely stabilised after failing from a high of 7,148 in early April.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday his government was doing everything possible to avoid another nationwide coronavirus lockdown but added it would be dangerous to rule out any scenario.

"We're doing everything to avoid another lockdown and in particular a nationwide lockdown," Macron told journalists. "We've learned enough to know that nothing can be ruled out. But we're doing everything to prevent it."

The number of coronavirus infections has spiralled higher in France in recent weeks, particularly among young people, although the number of patients receiving life-saving treatment in hospitals is stable.

Asked how the government should spur households to spend the 100 billion euros in savings they are sitting on, Macron said consumers were holding back because of the continued spread of the virus, fear of unemployment and concerns about tax rises.

"What we must do is get people back to work," the president said.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe