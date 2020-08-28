Sacked Lecce coach Liverani appointed Parma boss

Fabio Liverani has been appointed Parma coach just days after leaving Lecce

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Fabio Liverani has been appointed coach of Serie A club Parma on a two-year contract, the Italian top-flight club confirmed on Friday.

"Parma Calcio 1913 announces that it has reached an agreement until 30 June 2022 with Fabio Liverani," the club said in a statement.

The 44-year-old was sacked by Lecce last week after the southerners crashed out of Serie A after one season.

Liverani, a former Lazio and Fiorentina midfielder who played three times for Italy, began his coaching career at Genoa, followed by Leyton Orient, Ternana and Lecce.

He guided Lecce to two successive promotions, but the club were relegated on the final day of last season after a 4–3 home loss to Parma.

Liverani takes over from Roberto D'Aversa, who was sacked after falling out with management after the club won just four of 13 games after the coronavirus lockdown.

D'Aversa had taken over Parma with the team in Serie C, overseeing promotion to Serie B in 2017 and Serie A a year later.

The club finished 11th last season after being 14th in their first campaign back among the Italian elite.

© 2020 AFP