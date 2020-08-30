Skip to main content
Frenchman Alaphilippe wins Tour de France second stage, takes yellow jersey

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 2 - Nice Haut Pays to Nice - France - August 30, 2020. Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins the stage.
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 2 - Nice Haut Pays to Nice - France - August 30, 2020. Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins the stage. © Stephane Mahe, Reuters
Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the second stage of the Tour de France, a 186-km mountain ride around Nice, and took the overall leader's yellow jersey on Sunday.

Swiss Marc Hirschi took second place with Briton Adam Yates coming home third.

Alaphilippe, who last year wore the coveted jersey for 14 days, kept his cool to prevail in a three-man sprint as the peloton was breathing down their neck.

Dark horse Dani Martinez, of Colombia, lost time after cracking in the last climb of the day shortly after crashing in a descent.

