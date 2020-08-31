Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Lebanon
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French President Macron calls on Lebanon to swiftly form new government

Issued on:

French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Michel Aoun leave after their meeting at Beirut International airport, Lebanon on August 31, 2020.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Michel Aoun leave after their meeting at Beirut International airport, Lebanon on August 31, 2020. © Gonzalo Fuentes, REUTERS
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow
3 min

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Monday for the swift formation of government to lead crisis-hit Lebanon, following the designation of a new prime minister.

Advertising

Speaking on his arrival at Beirut airport, Macron said a new line-up should be agreed "as soon as possible" to rescue the country, which is reeling from the deadly August 4 port explosion, an economic collapse and the coronavirus pandemic.

Macron arrived in Beirut hours after Lebanese leaders named diplomat Mustapha Adib as the new prime minister on Monday under French pressure, and will press for reforms aimed at dragging the Middle East nation out of a financial abyss.

With its economy devastated by a financial crisis, a swathe of Beirut in tatters following a huge port explosion on August 4, and sectarian tensions rising, Lebanon is facing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war.

Macron was met at the airport by President Michel Aoun in the French leader's second visit in less than a month. "So President, it's been a busy day, hasn't it," Macron told Aoun.

He also addressed the Lebanese people in an Arabic-language tweet, saying he had returned as promised to "work together to create necessary conditions for reconstruction and stability".

Macron will push politicians to enact reforms that donors have demanded to tackle corruption and waste before they will release financial support.

Senior Lebanese officials said Macron's mediation was essential in securing agreement on a new prime minister in the 48 hours before consensus emerged on Adib, the former ambassador to Germany. Politicians had been deadlocked last week.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.