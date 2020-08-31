LIVE: French President Macron returns to Beirut to push for reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris ahead of his visit to Lebanon on August 31, 2020. © Charles Platiau, REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the Lebanese capital for the second time since the deadly explosion in Beirut's port. During this 24-hour visit, he will press for reforms aimed at dragging the Middle East nation out of a financial abyss. Macron will push politicians to enact reforms that donors have demanded are in place – to tackle corruption and waste – before they release any financial support. Click the player here to watch FRANCE 24's special edition.