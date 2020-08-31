Skip to main content
LIVE: French President Macron returns to Beirut to push for reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris ahead of his visit to Lebanon on August 31, 2020.
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris ahead of his visit to Lebanon on August 31, 2020. © Charles Platiau, REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the Lebanese capital for the second time since the deadly explosion in Beirut's port. During this 24-hour visit, he will press for reforms aimed at dragging the Middle East nation out of a financial abyss. Macron will push politicians to enact reforms that donors have demanded are in place – to tackle corruption and waste – before they release any financial support. Click the player here to watch FRANCE 24's special edition.

