Sprinter Matthews to leave Sunweb and rejoin Mitchelton

Advertising Read more

Nice (France) (AFP)

Australian sprinter Michael Matthews, who was not selected in the Sunweb team for the Tour de France, has signed up for the next two years with his former team Mitchelton.

The Australian team announced late Sunday that the 29-year-old, who won the green jersey of the 2017 Tour, would be rejoining them for the next two seasons.

The announcement came just a few hours after a statement from Sunweb saying Matthews was free to leave.

"Bling" Matthews, is returning to the team where he raced for four years from 2013 to 2016 when it was called Orica. He has won stages on all three Grand Tours (Tour de France, Giro, Vuelta) and won the Brittany Classic last week.

"I saw a moment where it just felt right. As a sprinter and as a rider you feel moments like this and sometimes you just have to go with instinct," Matthews said in a Mitchelton-Scott press release.

"The opportunity was there to come back and you have to take them when they are there. At this moment in my career it just felt right, and the team has welcomed me back with open arms which is really special.

"(Team owner) Gerry Ryan supported me through my under-19 and under-23 days and also in helping me turn professional, so it just feels like coming home."

© 2020 AFP