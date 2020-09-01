French military in Mali says it killed civilian 'by accident'

A French armoured vehicle drives by helicopters on March 27, 2019 during the start of the French Barkhane Force operation in Mali's Gourma region.

A unit of the French Barkhane military force has killed a civilian by accident, the French army said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The army said a bus driving at high speed towards a military convoy in Mali did not slow down despite visual warnings and a warning shot. Bullets from a second warning shot bounced off the ground and punctured the windscreen of the bus, injuring three passengers, one mortally, the army said.

The Barkhane force presents its sincere condolences to the family of the victim, the army said.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe