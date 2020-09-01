Live: Macron marks Lebanon’s centenary, pushes for urgent reform on Beirut visit

French President Emmanuel Macron will mark Lebanon's centenary on Tuesday and stress the need for an overhaul of its complex sectarian political system on his second visit since the catastrophic blast that destroyed parts of the Lebanese capital on August 4.

Macron, who had toured the area two days after the disaster, arrived in Beirut on Monday to follow up on reconstruction efforts and hammer home the need for urgent reform in the Middle East nation that is collapsing under the weight of a crippling economic crisis.

The French president marked Lebanon's centenary by planting a cedar tree, the nation's emblem. He was also due to tour Beirut's devastated port and hold talks with the leaders of Lebanon's political factions.

