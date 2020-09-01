Skip to main content
Tour de France: Slovenia's Primoz Roglic wins the fourth stage

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia wins the stage ahead of UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia.
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia wins the stage ahead of UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia. © Christophe Ena, REUTERS
Text by: NEWS WIRES
Slovenian Primoz Roglic showed no ill effects of his crash earlier this month as he prevailed in the first mountain-top finish of the Tour de France in the fourth stage, a 160.5-km ride from Sisteron on Tuesday.

His compatriot Tadej Pogacar was second and Frenchman Guillaume Martin was third in a sprint featuring all the pre-race favourites.

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey when he took fifth place.

Roglic, whose participation in the Tour was in doubt after a crash in the Criterium du Dauphine, eased to victory to claim a 10-second bonus and send an early warning to his rivals.

Wednesday's fifth stage is a 183-km effort from Gap to Privas.

(REUTERS)

