Zampa replaces dad-to-be Richardson in Bangalore IPL team

New Delhi (AFP)

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been called up by Royal Challengers Bangalore to replace fellow Australian Kane Richardson, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League for the birth of his first child.

Bangalore, led by India skipper Virat Kohli, welcomed the 28-year-old Zampa in RCB colours late Monday for the Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates starting September 19.

Richardson, who went for $533,333 in the IPL auction in December to bolster Bangalore's pace attack, is expecting his first child to be born during the 53-day tournament.

"We are disappointed to not have Kane's skills with us this IPL as he certainly on top of his game," Bangalore team director Mike Hesson said.

"However once we found out Kane and Nyki's baby was due during the IPL, it's an exciting time and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of the first child."

Zampa will add to Bangalore's already impressive spin options including Indians Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Pawan Negi, and Moeen Ali from England.

Both Richardson and Zampa are currently in Britain as part of Australia's 21-man squad for the three T20 and three one-day internationals against England.

The world's wealthiest T20 league, which was shifted out of India due to the pandemic, has been hit by further coronavirus concerns after two players tested positive last week.

© 2020 AFP