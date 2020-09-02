Duplantis pole vaults to season-best in Lausanne city centre

Up and over: Armand Duplantis in action on Wednesday

Lausanne (AFP)

World pole vault record holder Armand Duplantis claimed a season-leading 6.07m on Wednesday on a course laid out in Lausanne city centre.

With the traditional Lausanne Diamond League meeting shelved due to the coronavirus, a street pole vault event was showcased instead.

Sweden's Duplantis, who set the new world record of 6.18m in February, prevailed after an enthralling duel with America's two-time world champion Sam Kendricks who finished with a best of 6.02m.

Duplantis teased the fans by attempting to better Sergei Bubka's 26-year-old outdoor record of 6.14m.

However, after one failed attempt at 6.15m, he called a halt due to fading evening light in the Place de l'Europe.

"It was a fantastic night," said Duplantis. "The conditions, the crowd, the competition, it was fabulous. Sam is a fabulous competitor and I think we get the best out of each other.

"We kept going, pushing each other and you can see the results. I felt I was in the zone."

However, he added: "But it was too dark to get to 6.15m and I felt it was unreasonable to continue."

The women's pole vault event was won by Sweden's Angelica Bengtsson with 4.72m.

